Kingston, Ont. politicians lay out vision for 2023

Politicians from all three levels of government in Kingston, Ont., served up their predictions for the year ahead.

Tuesday morning’s annual “state of the city” address, sponsored by the chamber of commerce, heard from Kingston’s mayor, MPP Ted Hsu, and federal MP Mark Gerretsen.

The sold-out, annual event allows members of the community to hear from local politicians about the issues facing Kingston.

The top issues of mind for all three levels of government were housing, and the need for more affordable units for both vulnerable and non-vulnerable people.

“There are various different programs that are being set up and implemented. Whether it’s the First-Time Homebuyers Program, whether it’s supporting agencies in Kingston that are dealing with individuals that need their rent geared to their income,” Kingston and the Islands MP, Mark Gerretsen said.

Mayor Bryan Paterson said in his address that Kingston has become a fast-growing city. But as more people come in, the tougher it will be to find a family doctor, as the region has been suffering from a physician shortage for years.

“Existing doctors are retiring faster than we can attract new doctors. I just don’t believe that what we’re doing right now is sustainable,” Paterson said. “I think it needs a complete rethink of how primary care is offered. And yes, we’re working with some of our local health-care partners on an exciting and innovative approach to primary care.”

As for hyper-local issues, MPP Ted Hsu mentioned in his remarks that he has been pushing the Ministry of Labour to hire more workers to run the ferries that service Amherst and Wolfe Island.

Hsu hinted there may be an announcement coming soon regarding the ferries that could reduce the number of service disruptions.

“It’s the Sheltered Waters Training Program that I’ve talked to the Labour Minister, Monte McNaughton, several times. He even asked me to put the application on his desk in the legislature – the local application – so he’s well aware of it,” Hsu said.

All three politicians mentioned that 2023 will likely be a tough year, with the rising cost of living continuing to increase. But they were optimistic that Kingston will come out the other side even stronger.