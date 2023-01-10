Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Kingston, Ont. politicians lay out vision for 2023

By John Lawless Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 1:18 pm
Kingston, Ont. area politicians laid out their vision for the city in 2023.
Kingston, Ont. area politicians laid out their vision for the city in 2023. Global News

Politicians from all three levels of government in Kingston, Ont., served up their predictions for the year ahead.

Tuesday morning’s annual “state of the city” address, sponsored by the chamber of commerce, heard from Kingston’s mayor, MPP Ted Hsu, and federal MP Mark Gerretsen.

The sold-out, annual event allows members of the community to hear from local politicians about the issues facing Kingston.

The top issues of mind for all three levels of government were housing, and the need for more affordable units for both vulnerable and non-vulnerable people.

“There are various different programs that are being set up and implemented. Whether it’s the First-Time Homebuyers Program, whether it’s supporting agencies in Kingston that are dealing with individuals that need their rent geared to their income,” Kingston and the Islands MP, Mark Gerretsen said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kingston Animal Rescue sees more than 1,000% increase in rabbit surrenders

Read next: Tax season strike? Union at Canada Revenue Agency says voting starts this month

Mayor Bryan Paterson said in his address that Kingston has become a fast-growing city. But as more people come in, the tougher it will be to find a family doctor, as the region has been suffering from a physician shortage for years.

Trending Now

“Existing doctors are retiring faster than we can attract new doctors. I just don’t believe that what we’re doing right now is sustainable,” Paterson said. “I think it needs a complete rethink of how primary care is offered. And yes, we’re working with some of our local health-care partners on an exciting and innovative approach to primary care.”

As for hyper-local issues, MPP Ted Hsu mentioned in his remarks that he has been pushing the Ministry of Labour to hire more workers to run the ferries that service Amherst and Wolfe Island.

Hsu hinted there may be an announcement coming soon regarding the ferries that could reduce the number of service disruptions.

Click to play video: 'Napanee man facing sexual assault, weapons charges'
Napanee man facing sexual assault, weapons charges

“It’s the Sheltered Waters Training Program that I’ve talked to the Labour Minister, Monte McNaughton, several times. He even asked me to put the application on his desk in the legislature – the local application – so he’s well aware of it,” Hsu said.

Story continues below advertisement

All three politicians mentioned that 2023 will likely be a tough year, with the rising cost of living continuing to increase. But they were optimistic that Kingston will come out the other side even stronger.

KingstonpoliticsygkHousingEconomyinflationBryan PatersonMark GerretsenTed Hsu
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers