Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston police seek missing woman

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 12:29 pm
Kingston police sign located in front of the police station on Division Street View image in full screen
Kingston police sign located in front of the police station on Division Street. Global Kingston

Police in Kingston, Ont., are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 27-year-old woman.

Katelyn Harpell has not been seen by her family since Thanksgiving and was last seen in the area of Montreal and Rideau Streets about a month ago.

Police say her family is concerned for her well-being.

Kately Harpell was last seen in early December. Her family is concerned for her well-being. View image in full screen
Kately Harpell was last seen in early December. Her family is concerned for her well-being. Kingston Police

She is described as caucasian, approximately five feet tall, 100 pounds with a slim build and long brown hair.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police believe she is still in the area and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Dave Wein at 613-549-4660 ext. 6198 or via email at dwein@kingstonpolice.ca.

Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont. politicians discuss issues at State of the City event'
Kingston, Ont. politicians discuss issues at State of the City event
OntarioKingstonygkMissingKingston PoliceMissing Womankatelyn harpellmissing ontario
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers