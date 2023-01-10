Kingston police seek missing woman

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kingston, Ont., are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 27-year-old woman.

Katelyn Harpell has not been seen by her family since Thanksgiving and was last seen in the area of Montreal and Rideau Streets about a month ago.

Police say her family is concerned for her well-being.

View image in full screen Kately Harpell was last seen in early December. Her family is concerned for her well-being. Kingston Police

She is described as caucasian, approximately five feet tall, 100 pounds with a slim build and long brown hair.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe she is still in the area and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Dave Wein at 613-549-4660 ext. 6198 or via email at dwein@kingstonpolice.ca.