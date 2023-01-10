Menu

Crime

Police seek 3 suspects after bank robbery in Bowmanville, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 12:26 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

Police are seeking to identify three suspects after a bank robbery was reported in Bowmanville, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said on Monday, at around 9:15 a.m., officers received a report of a robbery at the TD Canada Trust bank on Longworth Avenue.

Police said two male suspects entered the bank and allegedly passed a note to the teller, demanding cash.

According to police, a third, female suspect held the door.

“The suspects fled northbound on foot with an undisclosed amount of currency,” police alleged in a news release. “Police searched the area with negative results.”

No employees were injured as a result of the incident, police said.

Officers are now searching for two male and one female suspects. Each has a small build and are in their early 20s.

Police said the two male suspects were seen wearing dark, hooded sweaters, while the female suspect was seen wearing a black winter jacket with a fur collar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

