Police seek 3 suspects after bank robbery in Bowmanville, Ont.

Police are seeking to identify three suspects after a bank robbery was reported in Bowmanville, Ont.
Durham Regional Police said on Monday, at around 9:15 a.m., officers received a report of a robbery at the TD Canada Trust bank on Longworth Avenue.
Police said two male suspects entered the bank and allegedly passed a note to the teller, demanding cash.
According to police, a third, female suspect held the door.
“The suspects fled northbound on foot with an undisclosed amount of currency,” police alleged in a news release. “Police searched the area with negative results.”
No employees were injured as a result of the incident, police said.
Officers are now searching for two male and one female suspects. Each has a small build and are in their early 20s.
Police said the two male suspects were seen wearing dark, hooded sweaters, while the female suspect was seen wearing a black winter jacket with a fur collar.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
