2 men charged in connection with grandparent scam in Durham Region: police

Two men have been charged in connection with an alleged grandparent scam in Durham Region.

Durham Regional Police said on Dec. 28, a victim was contacted by a person who was claiming to be a police officer, who told them their grandson had been arrested.

“For the grandson to avoid charges the victim was told to pay $9,000,” police said in a news release.

Officers said the suspects allegedly went to the victim’s residence “under the guise of being court officers and collected the money.”

Officers said the victim contacted police.

Police said on Thursday, a second victim was allegedly contacted by a person claiming to be a court officer who old them their grandson had been in an accident.

Police said the suspect allegedly told the victim that they would pick up the cash at their home.

“The victim contacted police and the suspects were taken into custody,” police said.

According to police, 27-year-old Mohamed Ali and 24-year-old Weheliye Ali have been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and participating in a criminal organization.

Officers said they were each released on an undertaking.

“DRPS would like to remind residents who receive any unanticipated requests for money to be extremely cautious and speak to a family member or trusted advisor for support,” the news release read.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.