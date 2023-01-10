Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon family emergency scam sees a total of $100K stolen

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 12:33 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
The SPS is warning of a family emergency scam that has cost Saskatoon residents thousands of dollars. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is warning about family/grandparent emergency scams that have cost residents a total of $100,000 so far.

Officers said they received reports over the past few weeks of these scams, where a person gets a call from someone claiming to be a family member in an emergency situation and needing money for bail or hospital bills.

Read more: Calgary woman loses thousands of dollars to package delivery scam

Read next: Ellen DeGeneres shares raging flood video at California home: ‘This is crazy’

Another person may also be working in the scam claiming to be a police officer, lawyer, doctor or other authority.

Police say in each case, victims handed over money to a man claiming to be a courier, bailiff or bail bondsman, with consistent requests for about $9,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said the man is tall, slim and well-dressed, with clean-cut hair and facial hair.

Trending Now

The SPS is warning that the suspects have personal details of the victim’s family that officers suspect they’re getting from social media.

Read more: Final suspect wanted in Megan Gallagher homicide investigation arrested

Read next: California storms in photos: State drenched with thousands forced to flee

Police also gave some tips on how to prevent yourself from getting scammed:

  • Confirm with other relatives the whereabouts of the family member or friend.
  • Police, judges, government authorities, or legal entities will never request that money be sent by courier or in the mail.
  • Never voluntarily give out family members’ names or information to unknown callers.
  • Always question urgent requests for money.
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia warns of crypto scams causing ‘unrecoverable’ losses'
Nova Scotia warns of crypto scams causing ‘unrecoverable’ losses
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceFraudSuspectScamOfficers
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers