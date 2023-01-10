Saskatoon family emergency scam sees a total of $100K stolen

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is warning about family/grandparent emergency scams that have cost residents a total of $100,000 so far.

Officers said they received reports over the past few weeks of these scams, where a person gets a call from someone claiming to be a family member in an emergency situation and needing money for bail or hospital bills.

Another person may also be working in the scam claiming to be a police officer, lawyer, doctor or other authority.

Police say in each case, victims handed over money to a man claiming to be a courier, bailiff or bail bondsman, with consistent requests for about $9,000.

Investigators said the man is tall, slim and well-dressed, with clean-cut hair and facial hair.

The SPS is warning that the suspects have personal details of the victim’s family that officers suspect they’re getting from social media.

Police also gave some tips on how to prevent yourself from getting scammed: