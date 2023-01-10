Menu

Comments

Crime

Belleville police investigate stolen bench

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 10:41 am
Police say this bench was stolen over the weekend. View image in full screen
Police say this bench was stolen over the weekend. Belleville Police

An unusual theft in Belleville has police there looking for suspects.

Police say a memorial bench was taken sometime between last Friday night and Saturday morning when someone removed the green metal bench.

It was located at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Church Street.

Trending Now

Anyone with information can contact Belleville Police or Crime Stoppers.

BellevilleBelleville policeVictoria AvenueChurch StreetBenchMemorial benchdowntown Bellevillestolen bench
