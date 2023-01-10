Belleville police investigate stolen bench

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An unusual theft in Belleville has police there looking for suspects.

Police say a memorial bench was taken sometime between last Friday night and Saturday morning when someone removed the green metal bench.

It was located at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Church Street.

Anyone with information can contact Belleville Police or Crime Stoppers.