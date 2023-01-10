Arrest made in ‘targeted’ shooting at Kitchener cemetery

Waterloo Regional Police say a man from Kitchener has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a city cemetery last August.
Police say officers were called to the area around King Street and Fairway Road at around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2022, to help an injured man.
They soon discovered that the victim had met with another man at approximately 5:40 a.m. in Woodland Cemetery. It was during that meeting that the victim was shot.
The wounded man was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
At the time, police said that they believed the shooting was targeted.
On Monday, a 20-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested. He faces numerous charges, including robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, pointing a firearm, discharging a weapon with intent, possessing of a firearm while prohibited, and possessing a firearm while not licensed.
