Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest made in ‘targeted’ shooting at Kitchener cemetery

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 10:53 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say a man from Kitchener has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a city cemetery last August.

Police say officers were called to the area around King Street and Fairway Road at around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2022, to help an injured man.

Read more: Waterloo police provide further details about shooting at Kitchener cemetery

Read next: Prince Harry’s popularity drops to all-time low as fatigue, criticism sets in

 

Trending Now

They soon discovered that the victim had met with another man at approximately 5:40 a.m. in Woodland Cemetery. It was during that meeting that the victim was shot.

The wounded man was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Police investigate ‘targeted’ overnight shooting at cemetery in Kitchener

Read next: 6-year-old’s shooting of Virginia teacher was ‘not accidental,’ police say

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, police said that they believed the shooting was targeted.

On Monday, a 20-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested. He faces numerous charges, including robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, pointing a firearm, discharging a weapon with intent, possessing of a firearm while prohibited, and possessing a firearm while not licensed.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeKitchener man arrestedKitchener shootingKing Street KitchenerWaterloo shootingFairway Road KitchenerKitchener gun violenceWoodland Cemetery Kitchener shootingCEMETERY KITCHENER SHOOTINGWOODLAND CEMETERY KITCHENER
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers