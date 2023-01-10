Menu

Crime

Millhaven inmate dies after serious assault

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 10:03 am
An inmate has been killed after an assault at Millhaven Institution. View image in full screen
An inmate has been killed after an assault at Millhaven Institution. CKWS TV

The Ontario Provincial Police’s joint forces penitentiary squad is investigating an assault at Millhaven Institution that left one man dead.

The penitentiary squad responded to a call Jan. 8 after correctional officers reported an inmate had suffered life-threatening injuries.

Victor James 29, was later pronounced dead and his next of kin have been notified.

James had been serving a sentence of seven years and 10 months for aggravated assault, break and entry with intent, forcible confinement, and other offences, which began on or after May 2, 2019.

Police say an investigation by the Penitentiary Squad, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with the assistance of Correctional Services of Canada and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service, is ongoing.

CSC says that as in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

