Toronto hospital network says systems restored, outage not a cyberattack

TORONTO — A major Toronto hospital network says it has restored “virtually all” its digital systems after an outage it says was caused by internal problems, not an outside cyberattack.

The University Health Network says the problems behind the outage “were entirely internal” and there was no breach of patient data.

UHN reported Monday it had issued a code grey — hospital code for system failure — after experiencing outages in its digital systems across the hospital network.

In a statement Tuesday, the hospital network says it expects systems to be fully operational by the end of the day.

But it says there will be delays to scheduled care today as it works to input all the information about the care delivered yesterday into the system.

UHN thanked staff who it says worked through the night to bring the systems back online.