Silver alert issued for missing man last seen in Winnipeg

Police have issued a silver alert for a 74-year-old man missing from Winnipeg.

Albert Fleury was last seen in the Heritage Park area of the city Monday.

Fleury is about five feet nine inches tall, with a thin build, and long white hair.

Missing Person – Silver Alert Albert Fleury 74 Years Oldhttps://t.co/Gk8L7Hrngk — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) January 10, 2023

He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, white belt, and shoes with grey shoelaces.

Police issue silver alerts when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.

Anyone with information about Fleury’s whereabouts can call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250.