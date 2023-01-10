Silver alert issued for missing man last seen in Winnipeg

Police have issued a silver alert for a 74-year-old man missing from Winnipeg.
Albert Fleury was last seen in the Heritage Park area of the city Monday.
Fleury is about five feet nine inches tall, with a thin build, and long white hair.
He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, white belt, and shoes with grey shoelaces.
Police issue silver alerts when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.
Anyone with information about Fleury’s whereabouts can call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250.
