Canada

Silver alert issued for missing man last seen in Winnipeg

By Marissa Turton Global News
Posted January 10, 2023 8:58 am
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is shown on an officer. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is shown on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Police have issued a silver alert for a 74-year-old man missing from Winnipeg.

Albert Fleury was last seen in the Heritage Park area of the city Monday.

Fleury is about five feet nine inches tall, with a thin build, and long white hair.

He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, white belt, and shoes with grey shoelaces.

Police issue silver alerts when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.

Anyone with information about Fleury’s whereabouts can call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250.

Bear Clan and police team up to solve more missing persons cases
