Sports

Offensive lineman Williams signs contract extension with Calgary Stampeders

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2023 3:32 pm

Canadian offensive lineman Zack Williams signed a two-year contract extension with the Calgary Stampeders on Monday.

Williams, a 2019 third-round CFL draft pick, was eligible to become a free agent next month.

“We’re excited to bring Zack back for two more years and for him to continue his development as a key piece of one of the top O-line groups in the CFL,” Stampeders GM/head coach Dave Dickenson said in a statement. “We want players like Zack on our team, and we look forward to watching him work in 2023.”

Williams started all 18 regular-season games at left guard in 2022. Calgary’s offensive line allowed a league-low 17 sacks while the Stampeders averaged a CFL-high 135.3 rushing yards per game.

Calgary’s Ka’Deem Carey led the league in rushing last season with 1,088 yards.

“I’m just really thankful to be a part of a great organization,” said Williams. “I’m proud to represent the white horse and I’m excited to be back.”

Williams played collegiately at the University of Manitoba and was a 2018 Canada West all-star.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

