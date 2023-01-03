SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Nik Lewis, Juwan Simpson return to Calgary Stampeders as coaches

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2023 1:55 pm

Two former Calgary Stampeders are returning to the CFL club as coaches.

Nik Lewis and Juwan Simpson were named Calgary’s receivers and defensive line coach respectively for the 2023 season on Tuesday.

Hall of Famer Lewis played receiver for 11 seasons with the Stampeders, and Simpson was a defensive back for eight.

Read more: NFL player’s on-field emergency hits close to home for football community, says Winnipeg linebacker

Both won Grey Cups with Calgary in 2008 and 2014.

J.R. Davies, a former Simon Fraser University quarterback, is the newcomer to the coaching staff.

He’ll oversee the running backs after serving as a regional scout consultant for Calgary.

“There’s no doubt these three will bring energy, knowledge, and fresh ideas to our team,” head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson said in a statement.

“All three have Stampeder roots so they know our standard and how we operate.”

Click to play video: 'Recap: Grey Cup 2022'
Recap: Grey Cup 2022

Dickenson, who was promoted to GM in December, kept the core of his coaching staff intact for 2023, including the return of special teams co-ordinator Mark Kilam for a 19th season in the organization.

Defensive co-ordinator Brent Monson, offensive co-ordinator and offensive line coach Pan DelMonaco, quarterbacks coach Marc Mueller, defensive backs coach Dwayne Cameron and linebackers coach Bob Slowik will also return in 2023.

Read more: Stamps coach Dickenson adds GM duties as Hufnagel steps down

“We were fortunate to keep the majority of our staff together,” Dickenson said in a statement.

“I appreciate their loyalty and their commitment to consistently put a winning product on the field.”

The Stampeders went 12-6 in 2022 and lost in the West Division semifinal to the B.C. Lions.

Calgary opens the regular season June 8 at home against the Lions.

CFLSportsCalgary StampedersDave DickensonNik LewisCalgary Stampeders coaching staffJuwan SimpsonCalgary stampeders coaches
© 2023 The Canadian Press

