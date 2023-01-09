SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Burlington, Ont. lifts employee masking policy imposed in the fall

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 3:06 pm
Burlington staffers are no longer required to wear masks inside city facilities after a six week mandate was relaxed on Jan. 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Burlington staffers are no longer required to wear masks inside city facilities after a six week mandate was relaxed on Jan. 9, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

As promised, the city of Burlington, Ont., has lifted a six-week masking policy imposed on municipal employees in late fall.

Staffers were no longer required to wear masks when they arrived at work on Monday morning, following a late November initiative to quell rising illnesses among staff and in the wider community.

Mayor Marianne Meed Ward told Global News that prior to the mandate, staff absences due to illness were making it difficult to deliver city services, causing burnout for those covering work for ill colleagues.

Members of the public visiting city outlets were exempt from the demand over the last month and half.

A city spokesperson revealed in a release Monday the city had about a 44 per cent increase in employee sick time in November and that the policy was imposed as part of a requirement under health and safety legislation requiring a healthy and safe workplace.

“Masks continue to be strongly recommended indoors and will continue to be provided to city staff and the public at city facilities,” Burlington’s director of corporate communications Kwab Ako-Adjei said.

