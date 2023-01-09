Burlington, Ont. lifts employee masking policy imposed in the fall

Send this page to someone via email

As promised, the city of Burlington, Ont., has lifted a six-week masking policy imposed on municipal employees in late fall.

Staffers were no longer required to wear masks when they arrived at work on Monday morning, following a late November initiative to quell rising illnesses among staff and in the wider community.

Following a stabilization in reported employee sick time, the City of Burlington’s senior leadership team has made the decision to ease and adjust some of the temporary health and safety measures introduced for its employees on Nov. 28, 2022: https://t.co/G7zHN5rRrh. #BurlON pic.twitter.com/YFKfH6Ok3C — City of Burlington (@cityburlington) January 9, 2023

Mayor Marianne Meed Ward told Global News that prior to the mandate, staff absences due to illness were making it difficult to deliver city services, causing burnout for those covering work for ill colleagues.

Members of the public visiting city outlets were exempt from the demand over the last month and half.

A city spokesperson revealed in a release Monday the city had about a 44 per cent increase in employee sick time in November and that the policy was imposed as part of a requirement under health and safety legislation requiring a healthy and safe workplace.

“Masks continue to be strongly recommended indoors and will continue to be provided to city staff and the public at city facilities,” Burlington’s director of corporate communications Kwab Ako-Adjei said.