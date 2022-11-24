Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Burlington municipal employees will have to wear masks for the next six weeks

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2022 7:40 am
A photo of Burlington, Ont. city hall. Municipal employees will have to wear masks for the next six weeks amid rising illnesses among staff and in the wider community. View image in full screen
A photo of Burlington, Ont. city hall. Municipal employees will have to wear masks for the next six weeks amid rising illnesses among staff and in the wider community. Global News

The mayor of a city west of Toronto says municipal employees will have to wear masks for the next six weeks amid rising illnesses among staff and in the wider community.

Marianne Meed Ward, mayor of Burlington, Ont., says masks will be required for all employees in city facilities, with some exceptions, but will not be required for members of the public at those venues.

She says the decision to bring back masking for city workers was made in light of a “perfect storm” of illness in both the community and among city staff.

Read more: Ford government asks primary care doctors to work at ‘full capacity,’ extend hours

Meed Ward says increasing staff absences due to illness have made it difficult to deliver city services and the situation is causing burnout among those remaining who must cover the work of their sick colleagues.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

She says the masking requirement will be evaluated in the coming weeks.

Meed Ward says the requirement may be lifted sooner if health conditions change in the community and among staff.

Click to play video: 'Ford government questioned over Global News investigation into Ontario youth home chain'
Ford government questioned over Global News investigation into Ontario youth home chain
COVID-19MasksFluBurlingtonBurlington newsrsvmaskingMarianne Meed WardBurlington City Hallburlington masksmask at burlington city hall
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers