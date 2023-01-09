Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Temperatures rise through the week

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 12:53 pm
Clouds linger into the day on Tuesday with the chance of some late day clearing. View image in full screen
Clouds linger into the day on Tuesday with the chance of some late day clearing. SkyTracker Weather

It’s a warmer week ahead, though winter isn’t fading away.

Light snow is expected to move in during the day on Monday as temperatures make their way just above freezing.

The risk of flurries eases Monday night as the mercury dips below freezing.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around into Tuesday morning with the chance of some late-day sunny breaks as afternoon highs get back just above freezing.

After some morning valley cloud, sunny breaks are even more likely Wednesday afternoon with a high around 1 C.

A push of milder air rolls in to finish the week with the risk of rain and snow Thursday and a high around 3 C before precipitation shifts to showers on Friday with a high near 5 C.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The weekend ahead will see similar highs with the chance of a few showers.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

SnowBC weatherRainWarm Weatherokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers