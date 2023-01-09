B.C. government to announce new supports for nurses

Send this page to someone via email

Premier David Eby will be making an announcement Monday alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix to provide new support for B.C.’s nurses.

This is Eby’s first official announcement of 2023 as he prepares for the second half of his first 100 days in office.

It is expected to outline new measures to attract more nurses to B.C., both nationally and internationally.

This will also build on an earlier announcement from Eby about creating more teaching spaces for nurses and adding more bursaries for nursing students.

As of Monday, the province is reactivating emergency conditions at 20 hospitals across B.C.

It comes amid a surge of patients in need of care due to the combination of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu.

Dix said more than 10,000 people were in hospitals across the province as of Thursday.

More to come.