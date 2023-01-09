Menu

Health

B.C. government to announce new supports for nurses

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 12:50 pm
The BC Nurses' Union said they need more support and more resources to tackle the ongoing health crisis in the province. View image in full screen
The BC Nurses' Union said they need more support and more resources to tackle the ongoing health crisis in the province. Leah Hennel

Premier David Eby will be making an announcement Monday alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix to provide new support for B.C.’s nurses.

This is Eby’s first official announcement of 2023 as he prepares for the second half of his first 100 days in office.

The announcement will be livestreamed above and on the Global BC Facebook page.

It is expected to outline new measures to attract more nurses to B.C., both nationally and internationally.

This will also build on an earlier announcement from Eby about creating more teaching spaces for nurses and adding more bursaries for nursing students.

Read more: B.C. nurses hold demonstration in downtown Vancouver

Read next: Ford government documents admit low wages, Bill 124 worsening health staffing issues

Click to play video: 'Nurses rally in Vancouver to sound alarm over system in crisis'
Nurses rally in Vancouver to sound alarm over system in crisis

As of Monday, the province is reactivating emergency conditions at 20 hospitals across B.C.

It comes amid a surge of patients in need of care due to the combination of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu.

Dix said more than 10,000 people were in hospitals across the province as of Thursday.

More to come.

