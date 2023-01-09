Halifax death ruled homicide as another home invasion suspect killed: police

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say the suspicious death that happened on Herring Cove Road last week was the result of an attempted home invasion, in which one of the alleged invaders was fatally shot.

The victim has been identified as a 33-year-old man, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Police said the incident happened around 8 p.m. on Jan. 4 at a home in the 400 block of Herring Cove Road. According to a release, at least three individuals broke into the home, and at least one of them had a firearm.

“An altercation occurred with the occupants of the home resulting in the death of one of the individuals invading the home,” read the release, adding that the other invasion suspects fled in a vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Four people were arrested at the scene, of which three were released without charges.

A 21-year-old man is facing three weapons-related charges. However, police said criminal charges in relation to the death are not being considered at this time.

Police said they are looking for other suspects in the home invasion, and ask anyone with information or video from the area to contact police.

This is the second home invasion resulting in the death of an invasion suspect to happen in Halifax in the past two weeks.

On Dec. 30, 2022, Halifax police found a 26-year-old man suffering from stab wounds on Robie Street. A police investigation determined the man was one of two people attempting to invade a home when he was confronted by an occupant of the residence. His death was ruled a homicide, but no criminal charges were being considered at the time.

In a media availability a few days later, Const. John MacLeod said it was not a random incident.

“Is it considered self-defence? … That term is a difficult thing to consider,” he said.