Guelph, Ont. police search for 3 suspects after iPhone stolen at Stone Road Mall

The Guelph Police Service is looking to identify three people in connection with a theft at the Stone Road Mall.

Two men and a woman were seen on security video entering a store inside the mall on Nov. 28, 2022.

Investigators say one of the men reached behind a counter and grabbed a new iPhone 14, then handed it to the other man, who placed the phone inside his coat.

They say all three left the store at the same time.

The first male suspect is in his mid-30s, about six feet tall with a beard, and was wearing glasses, a camouflage baseball cap, a green jacket and light grey track pants.

The second male suspect is about 40 years old with a beard and dreadlocks, wearing a camouflage jacket, a black baseball cap with a Blue Jays logo and a black shirt.

The female suspect is in her mid-30s, with shoulder-length brown hair. She was reported to be wearing glasses, a brown toque, a white sweater, multi-coloured pants and a scarf.

Photos of the suspects are also posted on the Guelph Police Service website.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7181 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.