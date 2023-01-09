Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Jan. 9

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Western Canadian Crop Production Show kicks off in Saskatoon, physiotherapist and yoga therapist Adrianne Vangool discusses her new book, and skiing at Table Mountain.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Jan. 9, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Producers gather for the Western Canadian Crop Production Show

Producers across the Prairies are heading to Saskatoon for the 40th anniversary of the Western Canadian Crop Production Show.

Agriculture manager Leigh Ann Hurlburt says the show allows them to see what kinds of products and services are being offered for the upcoming season.

3:47 Producers gathering in Saskatoon for the Crop Production Show

Adrianne Vangool draws on personal experience in new self-help book

It’s the time of year that many people focus on taking better care of themselves and for many, that starts with a mentality that prioritizes self-care.

Story continues below advertisement

Physiotherapist and yoga therapist Adrianne Vangool is the author of The Journey of Self-Care to We-Care.

She joins Chris Carr to discuss her inspiration for the book, how she was able to overcome her own physical and emotional struggles, and her hope for the people who read it.

3:34 Adrianne Vangool draws on personal experience in new self-help book

Table Mountain offers options for all levels of skiers and boarders

It’s been a pretty solid start to winter for anyone hoping to get out and enjoy some favourite outdoor activities.

At Table Mountain, skiers have been sliding down the slopes for about a month.

General manager Lawrence Blouin explains what the current conditions are right now for those looking to strap on the skis or snowboard.

Story continues below advertisement

4:15 Table Mountain offers options for all levels of skiers and boarders

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Jan. 9

Temperatures hover around seasonal — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Jan. 9, morning SkyTracker forecast.