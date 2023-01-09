Driver dies in fiery collision in Montreal’s north end

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Montreal police are investigating the death of a driver in a fiery single-car collision in the city’s north end early Monday.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Léger Boulevard in Montreal North, where the motorist reportedly lost control behind the wheel and struck a tree. The vehicle then caught fire.

Police say firefighters were extinguishing the flames when the body of the victim was discovered in the driver’s seat.

The identity of the driver is not yet known, according to investigators.

Police say speeding may have been a factor in the crash, though the department’s collision squad is still investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

Léger Boulevard is closed between Rolland Boulevard and Fortin Street.

— with files from The Canadian Press