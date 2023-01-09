Menu

Crime

Driver dies in fiery collision in Montreal’s north end

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 9:53 am
Montreal police say the crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. in Montreal North. View image in full screen
Montreal police say the crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. in Montreal North. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Montreal police are investigating the death of a driver in a fiery single-car collision in the city’s north end early Monday.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Léger Boulevard in Montreal North, where the motorist reportedly lost control behind the wheel and struck a tree. The vehicle then caught fire.

Police say firefighters were extinguishing the flames when the body of the victim was discovered in the driver’s seat.

The identity of the driver is not yet known, according to investigators.

Police say speeding may have been a factor in the crash, though the department’s collision squad is still investigating.

Léger Boulevard is closed between Rolland Boulevard and Fortin Street.

— with files from The Canadian Press

