Driver dies in fiery collision in Montreal’s north end

Montreal police are investigating the death of a driver in a fiery single-car collision in the city’s north end early Monday.
The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Léger Boulevard in Montreal North, where the motorist reportedly lost control behind the wheel and struck a tree. The vehicle then caught fire.
Police say firefighters were extinguishing the flames when the body of the victim was discovered in the driver’s seat.
Read more: 1 injured after 2 overnight shootings in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough
Read next: Canadians hope patience will pay off as home prices dip: ‘It just takes time’
The identity of the driver is not yet known, according to investigators.
Police say speeding may have been a factor in the crash, though the department’s collision squad is still investigating.
Léger Boulevard is closed between Rolland Boulevard and Fortin Street.
— with files from The Canadian Press
Comments