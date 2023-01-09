Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Defence Minister Anita Anand to give update on military’s fighter jet project

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 8:05 am
Click to play video: 'Anand says fighter jet process weighed ‘important’ NATO role'
Anand says fighter jet process weighed ‘important’ NATO role
WATCH: Anand says fighter jet process weighed 'important' NATO role – Mar 28, 2022

Canada’s Defence Minister Anita Anand is set to give an update Monday on the military’s plan to replace the existing fleet of fighter jets.

The announcement on Monday morning is regarding the “Future Fighter Capability Project,” according to a government statement, but no further details were immediately disclosed.

Read more: Anand pledges ‘ambitious’ military culture reform in report to Parliament

Read next: Canadians hope patience will pay off as home prices dip: ‘It just takes time’

The Canadian Press reported last month that the Department of National Defence received approval to spend $7 billion on 16 F-35 fighter jets along with related gear, technology and facilities.

The expected move is part of a decade-long effort to buy 88 fighter jets to replace aging CF-18s.

Trending Now

The project, which is worth $15 billion to $19 billion, aims to deliver the first replacement aircraft as early as 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

In March 2022, the federal government announced that it had entered into the “finalization phase of the procurement process” with the United States government and U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa says final talks underway with Lockheed Martin to procure F-35 fighter jets'
Ottawa says final talks underway with Lockheed Martin to procure F-35 fighter jets

Experts have long argued upgrades to the fighter jet fleet and its associated infrastructure are necessary given the state of the Air Force’s current equipment and facilities.

— With files from The Canadian Press 

Canadian Armed ForcesDepartment of National DefenceAnita AnandCanada MilitaryF-35Lockheed MartinCanada fighter jetsFighter jets CanadaCanada military newsF-35 Canadacanadian military newsCanada defence departmentDND Canadaf-35 deal Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers