Politics

Supporters of former Brazilian president Bolsonaro storm Congress in capital

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 8, 2023 2:25 pm
Brazil’s Bolsonaro ends post-election silence, says Armed Forces will respect Constitution
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ended his post-election silence on Friday, addressing his supporters at the gates of the presidential residence after staying silent for almost 40 days after his election loss. – Dec 10, 2022

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress in the capital on Sunday, climbing on top of its roof and breaking the glass in its windows.

Others demonstrators were gathering outside the presidential palace and Supreme Court, although it was not immediately clear whether they had managed to break into the buildings.

Read more: Brazil election: Man with explosive device, knife detained at Lula inauguration

Read next: B.C.’s paramedics union, province reach tentative deal Saturday

The incidents, which recalled the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol, come just a week after leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in on Jan. 1.

Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting against Lula’s electoral win since Oct. 30, blocking roads, setting vehicles on fires and gathering outside military buildings, asking armed forces to intervene.

BrazilJair Bolsonarojair bolsonaro brazilLuiz Inacio Lula SilvaLuiz Inacio Lula Silva brazilPlanalto PalacePlanalto Palace brazil
© 2023 The Canadian Press

