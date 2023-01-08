Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Investigations

One dead after vehicle crash Saturday night in Langley, B.C., police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 8, 2023 1:32 pm
langley crash View image in full screen
A heavy police presence was seen for a crash in Langley, Saturday night. Global News

A person has been killed in a vehicle incident in Langley, B.C., police say.

Around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, police received a call that a vehicle had gone off the road and crashed near Fraser Highway and 228 Street.

Read more: Fatal B.C. bus crash investigation slowly progressing

Read next: As anti-LGBTQ2 hate grows in Canada, advocates say it’s ‘never been as scary’

The vehicle’s driver and only occupant inside the vehicle were found dead by police.

Officials said there was a damaged pole at the scene, but officers are not sure what caused the fatal accident.

Read more: Victim of fatal B.C. bus crash dreamed of future for his family in Canada

Read next: Canadians hope patience will pay off as home prices dip: ‘It just takes time’

The Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is conducting an investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Fraser Highway between 22 and 232 streets was briefly closed but has since been reopened.

Click to play video: 'B.C. traffic fatalities spike in December 2022'
B.C. traffic fatalities spike in December 2022
Related News
LangleyBC RCMPLangley RCMPLangley BCLangley crashLangley Fatal CrashLower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers