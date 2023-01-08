One dead after vehicle crash Saturday night in Langley, B.C., police say

Send this page to someone via email

A person has been killed in a vehicle incident in Langley, B.C., police say.

Around 8:20 p.m. Saturday, police received a call that a vehicle had gone off the road and crashed near Fraser Highway and 228 Street.

The vehicle’s driver and only occupant inside the vehicle were found dead by police.

Officials said there was a damaged pole at the scene, but officers are not sure what caused the fatal accident.

The Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is conducting an investigation.

Fraser Highway between 22 and 232 streets was briefly closed but has since been reopened.

