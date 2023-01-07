Snowpack level in Okanagan at 125%, above seasonal average

Send this page to someone via email

Snowpack levels in the Okanagan are, not surprisingly, well above normal.

Following heavy snowfall last month, the B.C. River Forecast Centre (RFC) said this week that the Southern Interior is currently both above long-term median level.

“Significant precipitation in late December increased snowpack throughout the province, most notably for the Okanagan and Boundary,” said the River Forecast Centre.

“The exception was the South Coast and Vancouver Island, where temperatures were warm enough to cause some melting during that period.”

The RFC listed the Boundary region at 147 per cent above the long-term median level, while the Okanagan was at 125 per cent.

Vancouver Island (60 per cent), the South Coast (64 per cent) and the North Thompson (64 per cent) have the lowest snowpack at the automated snow weather stations relative to long-term median levels.

“The provincial snowpack varies considerably between regions, although regional average snowpacks are generally low in comparison to historical data for the start of the new year,” said the RFC.

It noted that the provincial average for all automated snow-weather stations in B.C. is 89 per cent.

On average, around 46 per cent of B.C.’s seasonal snowfall has accumulated by Jan. 1.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the year’s first snow and water supply bulletin will be released. The bulletins, issued monthly during the first half of every year, offer more detailed summaries of snowpack levels.

One year ago, on Jan. 1, 2022, the Okanagan was at 84 per cent of normal, while the Boundary region was at 103 per cent.

For more information about snowpack levels, visit the B.C. River Forecast Centre.