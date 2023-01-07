Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Snowpack level in Okanagan at 125%, above seasonal average

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 7, 2023 5:19 pm
A view of the Okanagan Valley, and its mountains, on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. View image in full screen
A view of the Okanagan Valley, and its mountains, on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Global News

Snowpack levels in the Okanagan are, not surprisingly, well above normal.

Following heavy snowfall last month, the B.C. River Forecast Centre (RFC) said this week that the Southern Interior is currently both above long-term median level.

Read more: Video captures eagle poaching koi from B.C. woman’s pond

Read next: U.K.’s ‘royal insiders’ rebut claims made by Prince Harry in new book

“Significant precipitation in late December increased snowpack throughout the province, most notably for the Okanagan and Boundary,” said the River Forecast Centre.

“The exception was the South Coast and Vancouver Island, where temperatures were warm enough to cause some melting during that period.”

The RFC listed the Boundary region at 147 per cent above the long-term median level, while the Okanagan was at 125 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver Island (60 per cent), the South Coast (64 per cent) and the North Thompson (64 per cent) have the lowest snowpack at the automated snow weather stations relative to long-term median levels.

“The provincial snowpack varies considerably between regions, although regional average snowpacks are generally low in comparison to historical data for the start of the new year,” said the RFC.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 6'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: January 6

It noted that the provincial average for all automated snow-weather stations in B.C. is 89 per cent.

On average, around 46 per cent of B.C.’s seasonal snowfall has accumulated by Jan. 1.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the year’s first snow and water supply bulletin will be released. The bulletins, issued monthly during the first half of every year, offer more detailed summaries of snowpack levels.

Story continues below advertisement

One year ago, on Jan. 1, 2022, the Okanagan was at 84 per cent of normal, while the Boundary region was at 103 per cent.

For more information about snowpack levels, visit the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 6'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 6
OkanaganEnvironmentBC Interiorsouthern interiorBC River Forecast CentreRiver Forecast CentreBoundary Regionsnowpack levelsokanagan snowpackBC snowpack levelsOkanagan snowpack levelsokanagan snowpack level
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers