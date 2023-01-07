Calgary daycare has licence cancelled after investigation into alleged physical harm of child

An investigation into a northeast Calgary daycare has resulted in its licence being cancelled.

According to government documents, an investigation started on Dec. 12 at Kidzee Early Learning and Childcare with a complaint alleging that a 12-month-old infant was physically harmed on Dec. 9. The investigation wrapped Friday, and a cancellation of the facility-based licence was issued due to the serious risk to the safety and development of children, according to documents from investigators.

The document says evidence confirmed the physical punishment of a 12-month-old specifically, and noted the child was shaken and slapped by primary staff and slammed onto the floor.

The report claims that on Dec. 9, a 12-month-old infant fell out of a high chair landing on the floor and the parents were not notified. The report also stated that on several days, the staff to children ratio was not met for periods throughout the day.

The documents say that on Dec. 20, the licence holder did not provide meals and snacks in accordance with the food guide recognized by Health Canada. It was also confirmed that indoor play equipment and play materials throughout the daycare were not safe and maintained in good repair.

Investigators said evidence shows several infants were subject to physical punishment and emotional deprivation by multiple primary staff. Evidence confirmed infants were confined in high chairs with no food, activities or staff engagement for up to two hours.

One parent who has a child at the daycare spoke with Global News on Saturday and said she was notified of the investigation on Friday by Kidzee.

A safety plan was implemented during the investigation and a total of 12 non-compliances have been identified under the Early Learning and Child Care Act.

An email the parent shared with Global News sent from Kidzee confirms the facility was part of a licencing investigation regarding a “safety incident and staff behaviour with four children” and that they are working with the parents of the affected children.

In a statement to Global News on Saturday, Kidzee said the “safety, health and well-being of the children has always been and is our utmost priority and main focus.”

“We have fully and diligently worked and co-operated with the authorities that govern and licence childcares from the beginning and we will continue to do so moving forward. Our goals in this matter are to uphold the very highest standards of care for all children in our care.”

In a recent Facebook post, Kidzee posted they are urgently looking for early childhood educators.