Fort Saskatchewan police investigate highway assault

Send this page to someone via email

Fort Saskatchewan police are investigating a “serious” assault that took place along Highway 831 between Township Road 560 and Highway 29 Saturday morning.

A male was found on the highway near a vehicle when police arrived on scene just before 8:30 a.m.

EMS took the man to hospital with “undetermined injuries,” police said in a news release.

Part of Highway 831 is blocked off and police recommend drivers find alternate routes as they don’t know when the road will reopen.