Fort Saskatchewan police investigate highway assault

Fort Saskatchewan police are investigating a “serious” assault that took place along Highway 831 between Township Road 560 and Highway 29 Saturday morning.
A male was found on the highway near a vehicle when police arrived on scene just before 8:30 a.m.
Trending Now
EMS took the man to hospital with “undetermined injuries,” police said in a news release.
Read more: Edmonton police investigate hate-motivated assault after woman bear-sprayed, harassed
Read next: Teacher shot by 6 year old student in Virginia classroom: police
Part of Highway 831 is blocked off and police recommend drivers find alternate routes as they don’t know when the road will reopen.
Comments