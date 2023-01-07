Menu

Crime

Fort Saskatchewan police investigate highway assault

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted January 7, 2023 11:53 am
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating the assault. View image in full screen
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating the assault. Global News

Fort Saskatchewan police are investigating a “serious” assault that took place along Highway 831 between Township Road 560 and Highway 29 Saturday morning.

A male was found on the highway near a vehicle when police arrived on scene just before 8:30 a.m.

Trending Now

EMS took the man to hospital with “undetermined injuries,” police said in a news release.

Read more: Edmonton police investigate hate-motivated assault after woman bear-sprayed, harassed

Read next: Teacher shot by 6 year old student in Virginia classroom: police

Part of Highway 831 is blocked off and police recommend drivers find alternate routes as they don’t know when the road will reopen.

