Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau speaks with King Charles III about environmental issues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2023 9:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada seeks progress in dispute over Mexican energy policies at summit'
Canada seeks progress in dispute over Mexican energy policies at summit
Canada and the United States are going to argue at a North American leaders' summit next week that resolving a dispute over measures that favour Mexican energy companies would help draw more foreign investment to Mexico, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday. "Both (U.S) President (Joe) Biden and I are going to be... fairly clear with President (Andres Manuel) López Obrador that this... needs to be understood as a way to help Mexico develop, a way to continue to draw in investments from companies in Canada and the United States," Trudeau told Reuters.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office says he shared a call with King Charles that centred on environmental issues.

Trudeau’s office says he and the King discussed the COP15 biodiversity summit that was held in Montreal last month, where nearly 200 countries signed a landmark conservation agreement.

Read more: Trudeau speaks with Zelenskyy from Jamaica, appears to back Ukraine ‘peace formula’

Read next: Free house: Social media post offers home give-away in rural Regina

They also exchanged “ideas on tackling climate change and protecting the environment moving forward.”

Trending Now

Trudeau made the call from Ottawa after his return from a family vacation in Jamaica and a few days before he is set to travel to Mexico for a North American Leaders Summit.

He had previously received an audience with the King in September, when he travelled to London to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Story continues below advertisement

The Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau is looking forward to the King’s coronation in May.

Justin TrudeautrudeauQueen ElizabethQueen Elizabeth IIKing Charles IIIjustin trudeau king charles IIIking charles III justin trudeau
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers