Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Flu cases have ‘declined sharply’ in Canada, PHAC says

By Irelyne Lavery Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 9:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Influenza cased have declined while RSV and COVID are up, according to Interior Health'
Influenza cased have declined while RSV and COVID are up, according to Interior Health
WATCH: It is being called a triple threat. Influenza, RSV and Covid-19 continue causing many people to fall ill and in some cases--quite seriously. It is the kind of flu season not seen in the years prior to the pandemic and as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, Interior Health once again urging people, especially the most vulnerable, to take extra precautions.

Although the flu continues to circulate across the country, it has “declined sharply,” according to a new report from Canada’s public health agency.

After previously seeing a peak in cases, most surveillance indicators of influenza are decreasing, the flu watch report, released Jan. 6 by the Public Health Agency of Canada, detailed.

Read more: Canadians’ concern over COVID-19 has waned — and so has their drive to get vaccinated: poll

Read next: Canadians’ concern over COVID-19 has waned — and so has their drive to get vaccinated: poll

Almost all indicators are within expected levels typical of this time of year, the report said.

The weekly number of influenza-associated hospitalizations among Canada’s pediatric population has also sharply declined and is now sitting within levels typical of this time of year.

Children’s hospitals across the country were mounted with pressure after an early and severe flu season hit the country and hospitalized far more kids than usual.

Story continues below advertisement

The last week of Nov. saw the highest number of pediatric hospitalizations for a single week in the past decade, according to Dr. Jesse Papenburg, an investigator for IMPACT, a program that monitors hospitalizations for vaccine-preventable diseases at 12 children’s hospitals across the country.

Click to play video: 'Majority of Canadians still concerned over COVID: poll'
Majority of Canadians still concerned over COVID: poll

A typical flu season sees about 1,000 kids admitted to hospital. Due to pandemic public health measures, he said last season saw only 400 and there were none the season before that.

Trending Now

Up to the end of November, over 700 children had been hospitalized with the H3N2 strain of the flu, which typically takes a toll on older adults.

Other respiratory viruses, including COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), have also been swirling the country through flu season.

In British Columbia, the government is reactivating Emergency Operation Centres in health authorities as pressure continues to build in the health-care system.

Story continues below advertisement

And, the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 sub-lineage of the Omicron subvariant XBB — deemed by the World Health Organization as the “most transmissible” COVID strain yet — has also made its way into Canada.

Read more: Infectious disease expert says new COVID-19 strain expected to migrate to Eastern Ontario

Read next: B.C. reactivates Emergency Operation Centres at hospital as pressure builds

Since Aug. 28, 2022, 534 laboratory-confirmed influenza outbreaks have been reported in Canada, according to the flu report.

A total of 54 per cent, or 290, were reported in long-term care facilities.

To date this season, 182 influenza-associated deaths have been reported.

— with files from The Canadian Press

COVIDCanadaFlucovid canadaPublic Health Agency of CanadaPHACcovid cases canadaflu cases Canadaflu watchinfluzenza canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers