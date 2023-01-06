Menu

Crime

Regina police investigating collision that led to 91-year-old being injured

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 8:58 pm
A Regina Police shoulder patch. View image in full screen
Three Regina adults are charged after a report of a stolen vehicle from the town of Kipling was spotted in the area of of Albert Street and 1st Avenue North. File / Global News

Regina police are investigating a collision that happened Thursday and resulted in injuries to a 91-year-old woman driver, according to a news release.

Police were called to the intersection of Victoria Avenue and McIntyre Street for a collision involving injuries at around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the news release, preliminary information available indicates that a Chevy Traverse was westbound on Victoria Avenue when it came into collision with a Chevy Malibu, which was northbound on McIntyre Street.

3 people arrested, charged following stolen auto recovery in Regina

2 Mexican airports reopen amid unrest, but Canadians still advised to take caution

The 27-year-old male driver of the Traverse was not hurt and the 91-year-old female driver of the Malibu was taken to hospital for assessment of injuries.

Investigators have gathered available information and interviews, but if anyone has information to add, they are encouraged to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or Regina Crime Stoppers at https://www.reginacrimestoppers.ca/ or 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

