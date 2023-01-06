Regina police investigating collision that led to 91-year-old being injured

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police are investigating a collision that happened Thursday and resulted in injuries to a 91-year-old woman driver, according to a news release.

Police were called to the intersection of Victoria Avenue and McIntyre Street for a collision involving injuries at around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the news release, preliminary information available indicates that a Chevy Traverse was westbound on Victoria Avenue when it came into collision with a Chevy Malibu, which was northbound on McIntyre Street.

The 27-year-old male driver of the Traverse was not hurt and the 91-year-old female driver of the Malibu was taken to hospital for assessment of injuries.

Investigators have gathered available information and interviews, but if anyone has information to add, they are encouraged to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or Regina Crime Stoppers at https://www.reginacrimestoppers.ca/ or 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).