Pedestrian in hospital after hit-and-run collision in Montreal

Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision Friday evening in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said it happened at around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Berri Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard.

Bergeron said it appears the driver had the right of way, with the vehicle heading northbound on Berri Street and having a green traffic light at the intersection.

The driver, however, failed to stop after hitting the pedestrian.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 40s, was taken to hospital.

Bergeron said he suffered a serious upper-body injury.

Police have yet to give a description of the vehicle after obtaining different witness accounts.

Motorists were being asked to stay away from the area.

Berri was closed between Ste-Catherine and Ontario streets to allow for the investigation.