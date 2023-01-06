Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrian in hospital after hit-and-run collision in Montreal

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 7:31 pm
The Montreal police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. View image in full screen
The Montreal police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision Friday evening in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said it happened at around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Berri Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard.

Read more: Mom says daughter killed in hit and run was ‘happy child’ who loved Montreal

Read next: Taliban respond to Prince Harry’s claim he killed 25 soldiers in Afghanistan

Bergeron said it appears the driver had the right of way, with the vehicle heading northbound on Berri Street and having a green traffic light at the intersection.

The driver, however, failed to stop after hitting the pedestrian.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Montreal police appeal to public for help in November hit and run

Read next: 2 Mexican airports reopen amid unrest, but Canadians still advised to take caution

The victim, a man believed to be in his 40s, was taken to hospital.

Bergeron said he suffered a serious upper-body injury.

Police have yet to give a description of the vehicle after obtaining different witness accounts.

Read more: Pedestrian deaths on the rise in Quebec in 2022

Read next: 2 men accidentally set themselves on fire trying to torch immigration centre

Motorists were being asked to stay away from the area.

Berri was closed between Ste-Catherine and Ontario streets to allow for the investigation.

Click to play video: 'What can drivers and pedestrians do to keep streets safer?'
What can drivers and pedestrians do to keep streets safer?
Montreal PoliceSPVMVille-MarieMontreal pedestrianMontreal hit-and-runhit-and-run collisionBerri Street
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers