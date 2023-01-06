Pedestrian in hospital after hit-and-run collision in Montreal

Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision Friday evening in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough.
Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said it happened at around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Berri Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard.
Read more: Mom says daughter killed in hit and run was ‘happy child’ who loved Montreal
Read next: Taliban respond to Prince Harry’s claim he killed 25 soldiers in Afghanistan
Bergeron said it appears the driver had the right of way, with the vehicle heading northbound on Berri Street and having a green traffic light at the intersection.
The driver, however, failed to stop after hitting the pedestrian.
Read more: Montreal police appeal to public for help in November hit and run
Read next: 2 Mexican airports reopen amid unrest, but Canadians still advised to take caution
The victim, a man believed to be in his 40s, was taken to hospital.
Bergeron said he suffered a serious upper-body injury.
Police have yet to give a description of the vehicle after obtaining different witness accounts.
Read more: Pedestrian deaths on the rise in Quebec in 2022
Read next: 2 men accidentally set themselves on fire trying to torch immigration centre
Motorists were being asked to stay away from the area.
Berri was closed between Ste-Catherine and Ontario streets to allow for the investigation.
Comments