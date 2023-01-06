Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

37-year-old Regina man arrested, charged following attempted carjacking

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 7:50 pm
A 37-year-old man faces charges following a report of a robbery in a local business parking lot.
A 37-year-old man faces charges following a report of a robbery in a local business parking lot. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested and charged a 37-year-old man following a report of a robbery.

In a release, police were dispatched to the 5000 block of 4th Avenue on Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Read more: Several guns seized by Regina police after investigation by street gang unit

Read next: Teacher shot by 6 year old student in Virginia classroom: police

“Early information suggested a suspect male approached a female in the parking lot of a business and demanded her car keys,” RPS stated.

“The suspect male then broke the window of the vehicle and attempted to gain entry. When officers arrived, they were able to locate the suspect nearby and he was taken into police custody.”

Trending Now

Read more: Regina police investigation in connection with 4-vehicle collision nears completion

Read next: 2 Mexican airports reopen amid unrest, but Canadians still advised to take caution

Story continues below advertisement

As a result, police arrested and charged Jordin Edward Barth, of Regina, with robbery and mischief under $5,000.

The accused made his first court appearance on the charges in Provincial Court on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Regina police conduct operation on 7th Avenue'
Regina police conduct operation on 7th Avenue
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsRobberyRegina Police ServiceCarjackingRegina Robberyattempted carjackingRobbery chargescar window smashedkeys stolenrobbery report
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers