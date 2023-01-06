37-year-old Regina man arrested, charged following attempted carjacking

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested and charged a 37-year-old man following a report of a robbery.

In a release, police were dispatched to the 5000 block of 4th Avenue on Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m.

“Early information suggested a suspect male approached a female in the parking lot of a business and demanded her car keys,” RPS stated.

“The suspect male then broke the window of the vehicle and attempted to gain entry. When officers arrived, they were able to locate the suspect nearby and he was taken into police custody.”

As a result, police arrested and charged Jordin Edward Barth, of Regina, with robbery and mischief under $5,000.

The accused made his first court appearance on the charges in Provincial Court on Friday.