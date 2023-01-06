Canada will seek progress in dispute over Mexican energy policies at summit, Trudeau says

Canada and the United States are going to argue at a North American leaders’ summit next week that resolving a dispute over measures that favor Mexican energy companies would help draw more foreign investment to Mexico, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
“Both (U.S) President (Joe) Biden and I are going to be… fairly clear with President (Andres Manuel) Lopez Obrador that this… needs to be understood as a way to help Mexico develop, a way to continue to draw in investments from companies in Canada and the United States,” Trudeau told Reuters.
Read more: USMCA, the ‘most significant trade agreement’ ever, will lift U.S. economy by less than 0.5%: report
Read next: Taliban respond to Prince Harry’s claim he killed 25 soldiers in Afghanistan
Asked if he hoped to make progress at the summit in Mexico City, Trudeau said: “Absolutely.”
The United States and Canada entered into dispute settlement talks last year with Mexico under a North American trade deal, known as the USMCA, charging that Mexican energy policies were discriminatory and undermine international firms.
Trudeau will arrive in Mexico City on Monday for a three-day visit, which will include bilateral meetings with both Biden and Lopez Obrador. He will meet with business leaders from all three countries on Monday.
($1 = 1.3437 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Alistair Bell)
Comments