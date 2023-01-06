Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada will seek progress in dispute over Mexican energy policies at summit, Trudeau says

By Steve Scherer Reuters
Posted January 6, 2023 4:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau on the hot seat: PM questioned on China, inflation, trucker protests and more'
Trudeau on the hot seat: PM questioned on China, inflation, trucker protests and more
In a year-end interview at Vancouver's Christmas Market in early December, Global News' Dawna Friesen spoke to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about a plethora of weighty issues including alleged Chinese election interference, fears of a looming recession, trucker protests and more – Dec 25, 2022

Canada and the United States are going to argue at a North American leaders’ summit next week that resolving a dispute over measures that favor Mexican energy companies would help draw more foreign investment to Mexico, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

“Both (U.S) President (Joe) Biden and I are going to be… fairly clear with President (Andres Manuel) Lopez Obrador that this… needs to be understood as a way to help Mexico develop, a way to continue to draw in investments from companies in Canada and the United States,” Trudeau told Reuters.

Read more: USMCA, the ‘most significant trade agreement’ ever, will lift U.S. economy by less than 0.5%: report

Read next: Taliban respond to Prince Harry’s claim he killed 25 soldiers in Afghanistan

Asked if he hoped to make progress at the summit in Mexico City, Trudeau said: “Absolutely.”

The United States and Canada entered into dispute settlement talks last year with Mexico under a North American trade deal, known as the USMCA, charging that Mexican energy policies were discriminatory and undermine international firms.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau will arrive in Mexico City on Monday for a three-day visit, which will include bilateral meetings with both Biden and Lopez Obrador. He will meet with business leaders from all three countries on Monday.

($1 = 1.3437 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Alistair Bell)

Justin TrudeauUnited StatesJoe BidenCanadaMexicoUSMCANorth American Leaders' SummitMexico energy companies
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers