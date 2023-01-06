Impaired driving charge laid after serious crash on Gardiner Expressway in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old man from Toronto has been charged in connection with a collision that left one person seriously injured.

Toronto police said it occurred on Thursday at around 5:40 a.m., in the eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway at Windermere Avenue.

Police said a blue Land Rover was travelling “at a high rate of speed.”

“At the same time, a 47-year-old man was driving a silver Volkswagen Golf eastbound on the Gardiner Expressway near Winderemere Avenue and was rear-ended by the blue Land Rover,” police alleged in a news release.

Officers said the driver of the Volkswagen Golf was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the Land Rover was arrested.

Officers said 35-year-old Kunal Dilip Dhanak from Toronto has been charged with impaired operation causing bodily harm, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, refusing ASD collision causing bodily harm and refusing approved instrument in a collision causing bodily harm.

Police said he is scheduled to appear in court on March 6.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.