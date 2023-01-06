Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon airport cab fee to be added to metered fare

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 3:39 pm
A small cost absorbed by taxi drivers due to a Saskatoon bylaw could be transferred over to the customer.
A small cost absorbed by taxi drivers due to a Saskatoon bylaw could be transferred over to the customer. File / Global News

A ride to the Saskatoon airport could cost residents a little extra.

The standing policy committee on transportation will have a report brought forward on Tuesday asking for the airport’s commercial curb fee that is charged to taxi services to be included in taxi fare to help address high operating costs.

Read more: Regina law firm looks at filing potential class action lawsuit against Sunwing

Read next: Canadians in Mexico advised to take shelter as cartel violence breaks out in streets

The fee came after a dedicated commercial curb was made for taxis at the airport in 2019 to help with the transportation of passengers.

The money helps in the development, maintenance and enforcement of the curb.

A bylaw prevents that fee, which is currently $2 per trip, from being added to metered taxi fare, but not the flat rate fare.

Story continues below advertisement

Administration is recommending for that fee to be included in metered fare as well.

Trending Now

Read more: B.C. taxi industry calls for relief amid record-breaking gas prices

Read next: Rare video captures whale giving birth in front of astonished boaters

CJ Dushinski, vice-president of business development and service quality for Skyxe, says the fee is competitive with other airports, and that Uber drivers also pay that fee.

“I think the reason that it’s going before city council is that we’ve been kind of working with the city since the implementation of the trip fee since 2019, just to make sure things are consistent and transparent for all of our passengers and users, and taxi drivers and operators,” Dushinski said.

Matt Grazier, director of community standards with the city, says taxi operators have seen a number of rises in operational costs over the past few years, and passing on this fee to customers is a small step in alleviating some of those costs.

“Out of the six or seven cities we looked at, we did find this being very common practice for other cities and their airports,” Grazier said.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton woman and service dog get stuck waiting for ride'
Edmonton woman and service dog get stuck waiting for ride
Advertisement
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsCity of SaskatoonAirportTaxiCostsSkyxeFee
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers