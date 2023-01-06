Menu

Crime

44-year-old Saskatoon man charged with child luring, sexual assault

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 1:56 pm
A 44-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested on Thursday and charged with luring, sexual assault, sexual interference, and child pornography offences. View image in full screen
A 44-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested on Thursday and charged with luring, sexual assault, sexual interference, and child pornography offences. File / Global News

A 44-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested on Thursday and charged with luring, sexual assault, sexual interference and child pornography offences.

Saskatoon police began investigating the offences on Dec. 22.

A search warrant was executed by the Saskatchewan internet child exploitation (ICE) unit on Jan. 5, resulting in the arrest of Jeric Villareal Mendoza. He has been charged with:

  • sexual assault
  • sexual interference
  • accessing child pornography
  • Possession of child pornography
  • luring a child
  • making child pornography

Mendoza will be held in custody until a court appearance on Jan. 10.

