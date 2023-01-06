44-year-old Saskatoon man charged with child luring, sexual assault

A 44-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested on Thursday and charged with luring, sexual assault, sexual interference and child pornography offences.
Saskatoon police began investigating the offences on Dec. 22.
Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP receive multiple reports of sexting scams involving teenage boys
Read next: Canadians in Mexico advised to take shelter as cartel violence breaks out in streets
A search warrant was executed by the Saskatchewan internet child exploitation (ICE) unit on Jan. 5, resulting in the arrest of Jeric Villareal Mendoza. He has been charged with:
Trending Now
- sexual assault
- sexual interference
- accessing child pornography
- Possession of child pornography
- luring a child
- making child pornography
Mendoza will be held in custody until a court appearance on Jan. 10.
Comments