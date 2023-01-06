44-year-old Saskatoon man charged with child luring, sexual assault

See more sharing options

A 44-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested on Thursday and charged with luring, sexual assault, sexual interference and child pornography offences.

Saskatoon police began investigating the offences on Dec. 22.

A search warrant was executed by the Saskatchewan internet child exploitation (ICE) unit on Jan. 5, resulting in the arrest of Jeric Villareal Mendoza. He has been charged with:

sexual assault

sexual interference

accessing child pornography

Possession of child pornography

luring a child

making child pornography

Mendoza will be held in custody until a court appearance on Jan. 10.