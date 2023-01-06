Some Alberta flights to Mazatlán grounded, others still scheduled amid civil unrest in Mexico

Some planes from Calgary and Edmonton to Mazatlán that were scheduled to take off Friday have now been cancelled, one day after violence broke out in the region on Mexico’s Pacific coast.
Sunwing flights to Mazatlán International Airport from Calgary and Edmonton were initially delayed for as much as half a day Friday, before both were cancelled just after noon.
Meanwhile in a statement to Global News, budget airline Swoop said it is monitoring the civil unrest in Sinaloa state “closely” and will make operational changes due to safety as necessary.
“We advise all travelers currently in the region to follow all response instructions provided by local authorities,” the email read.
As of Friday afternoon, a Swoop flight from Edmonton to Mazatlán was still scheduled to depart at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, and a Westjet flight from Calgary was set to depart just after 2 p.m. Saturday.
WestJet also cancelled a flight between Mazatlán and Vancouver set to take off Friday afternoon.
“As the situation continues to evolve, we will make operational changes in the name of safety as necessary. We advise all guests currently in the region to follow all response instructions provided by local authorities,” WestJet said in a statement.
Canadians in Mexico were advised to take shelter when cartel violence broke out in the country’s northwest on Thursday, following the arrest of Ovidio Guzman — son of jailed Sinaloa Cartel boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.
Such attempts to create chaos often come in response to arrests of important cartel figures in Mexico.
One of the most notorious came when federal security forces cornered Ovidio Guzman in October 2019, only to let him escape after gunmen shot up the city with high-powered weapons.
The Canadian federal government’s updated travel notice said there is “widespread violence and security operations” in Sinaloa state, particularly in Culiacan, Mazatlán, Los Mochis and Guasave.
The travel notice also said the Mazatlán airports are closed and all flights are suspended at Los Mochis airport until further notice. However, flights across Mexico and Canada are still expected to arrive at the Mazatlán airport.
Tina Dahl, an Edmonton resident with relatives stranded in Mazatlán, told The Canadian Press her six family members remain safe.
The lobby hotel was full of people who slept there overnight after their flights were cancelled, she said.
Dahl said her family went to their room Thursday afternoon and stayed there.
However, Calgarian Eileen Head told 770 CHQR the risk of violence seems over as buses are running again and stores have reopened.
“I was down here last year as well and I feel very, very safe in this city,” she said.
“(Gang members) are not going to come to the city. They respect the people. Tourism is the life blood here.
“There are no incidents in the city, just the highway and they just want to secure the airport,” she claimed.
In a statement to Global News, Global Affairs Canada said it is aware of Canadians affected by the violence in Sinaloa state and is providing consular services.
“The safety of Canadians abroad is a top priority for the Government of Canada,” the email read.
“The Government of Canada advises all Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel to various regions in Mexico due to high levels of violence and organized crime.”
Those in need of emergency consular service should contact Global Affairs Canada’s Emergency Watch and Response Centre.
–With files from Amy Judd and Sean Boynton, Global News and The Canadian Press.
