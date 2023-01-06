Winnipeg woman charged with pointing, firing weapon at mall security

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old woman is facing a list of charges after allegedly pointing and firing a BB gun at security guards, Winnipeg police say.

The incident took place at a shopping mall in the eastern part of the city on Thursday at around 7:45 p.m., when security confronted the woman, who was suspected of shoplifting a pair of shoes.

Police said when security spoke to the suspect, she told them she was armed and fled the mall. When the guards followed her outside, she turned and pointed a weapon at them and pulled the trigger before escaping.

No one was injured in the incident

Police found the woman outside a nearby store and safely took her into custody, seizing a BB gun as well as stolen merchandise.

The woman has been charged with robbery, discharging an air gun or pistol with intent, pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, failing to comply with probation, and two counts of possessing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to a prohibition order.