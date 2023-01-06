Menu

Crime

Winnipeg woman charged with pointing, firing weapon at mall security

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 1:04 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

A 21-year-old woman is facing a list of charges after allegedly pointing and firing a BB gun at security guards, Winnipeg police say.

The incident took place at a shopping mall in the eastern part of the city on Thursday at around 7:45 p.m., when security confronted the woman, who was suspected of shoplifting a pair of shoes.

Police said when security spoke to the suspect, she told them she was armed and fled the mall. When the guards followed her outside, she turned and pointed a weapon at them and pulled the trigger before escaping.

Winnipeg police search for armed mall jewelry store theft

Canadians in Mexico advised to take shelter as cartel violence breaks out in streets

No one was injured in the incident

Police found the woman outside a nearby store and safely took her into custody, seizing a BB gun as well as stolen merchandise.

The woman has been charged with robbery, discharging an air gun or pistol with intent, pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, failing to comply with probation, and two counts of possessing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

