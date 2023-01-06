Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

More than 800 drivers charged during OPP Festive RIDE campaign

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 1:54 pm
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File

More than 800 drivers were charged during the Ontario Provincial Police’s Festive RIDE campaign.

In a statement released Friday, the OPP said the campaign, which ran from Nov. 17 to Jan. 2, resulted in 812 drivers facing a total of 1,258 impaired-related offences.

“OPP officers were undeterred as they worked through some of the most intense winter storms in recent history, committed as ever to taking impaired drivers and other alcohol/drug-related driving offenders off the road and keeping holiday travelers safe,” the statement said.

Trending Now

Read more: Driver found asleep in Vaughan now facing impaired, drug, and firearm charges: police

Read next: Canadians in Mexico advised to take shelter as cartel violence breaks out in streets

OPP officers conducted nearly 10,000 RIDE stops throughout the province and checked around 240,000 drivers.

Officers also used their Mandatory Alcohol Screening authority, which allows them to demand a breath sample from any driver who is lawfully stopped, the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

There were also 208 warn-range suspensions issued and 21 zero-tolerance suspensions.

The OPP said that it will continue to conduct RIDE checks throughout the year.

CrimeOntarioOPPOntario Provincial PoliceImpaired DrivingOntario crimeRIDEOntario Impaired DrivingOPP Festive RIDE campaignOPP RIDE checks
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers