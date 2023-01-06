More than 800 drivers charged during OPP Festive RIDE campaign

Send this page to someone via email

More than 800 drivers were charged during the Ontario Provincial Police’s Festive RIDE campaign.

In a statement released Friday, the OPP said the campaign, which ran from Nov. 17 to Jan. 2, resulted in 812 drivers facing a total of 1,258 impaired-related offences.

“OPP officers were undeterred as they worked through some of the most intense winter storms in recent history, committed as ever to taking impaired drivers and other alcohol/drug-related driving offenders off the road and keeping holiday travelers safe,” the statement said.

OPP officers conducted nearly 10,000 RIDE stops throughout the province and checked around 240,000 drivers.

Officers also used their Mandatory Alcohol Screening authority, which allows them to demand a breath sample from any driver who is lawfully stopped, the statement said.

There were also 208 warn-range suspensions issued and 21 zero-tolerance suspensions.

The OPP said that it will continue to conduct RIDE checks throughout the year.