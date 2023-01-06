Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine on the way for Saskatchewan children

Send this page to someone via email

Starting on Monday, Jan. 9, Saskatchewan families will have additional COVID-19 vaccination options available for children and teens.

For children five to 11 years old, the Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine will be available as a first or additional booster.

The bivalent booster dose should be taken four months following their primary series or four months after their original COVID-19 vaccine booster dose (fourth dose).

Children aged 12 to 17 will also have another vaccine option as the Novavax Nuvaxovid vaccine will be available as a primary series and booster dose.

The Novavax vaccine is a protein-based vaccine and has been available to residents 18 and older since April 2022. However, the government of Saskatchewan said mRNA vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer) continue to be the recommended vaccines for all residents.

Due to limited supply of both of these vaccines, they will only be available through certain Saskatchewan Health Authority, Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority and Indigenous Services Canada public health clinics.

They will not be available through pharmacies as of Jan. 9.

The government of Saskatchewan said children six months to four years of age are not eligible to receive a booster dose at this time but should complete their primary series.

You can book your vaccination through the SHA online or visit a walk-in clinic.