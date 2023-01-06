SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine on the way for Saskatchewan children

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 12:15 pm
COVID-19 vaccine Pfizer bivalent booster View image in full screen
Ryan Dutton, an EMT from Rescue Inc., prepares shots of the Pfizer booster of the COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccine clinic held by Rescue Inc. at Leland & Gray Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Sept. 20. Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP

Starting on Monday, Jan. 9, Saskatchewan families will have additional COVID-19 vaccination options available for children and teens.

For children five to 11 years old, the Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine will be available as a first or additional booster.

Read more: ‘The shelf is very sparse’ — Sask. pharmacies seeing shortage of adult medication

The bivalent booster dose should be taken four months following their primary series or four months after their original COVID-19 vaccine booster dose (fourth dose).

Children aged 12 to 17 will also have another vaccine option as the Novavax Nuvaxovid vaccine will be available as a primary series and booster dose.

The Novavax vaccine is a protein-based vaccine and has been available to residents 18 and older since April 2022. However, the government of Saskatchewan said mRNA vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer) continue to be the recommended vaccines for all residents.

Read more: Canadians’ concern over COVID-19 has waned — and so has their drive to get vaccinated: poll

Due to limited supply of both of these vaccines, they will only be available through certain Saskatchewan Health Authority, Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority and Indigenous Services Canada public health clinics.

They will not be available through pharmacies as of Jan. 9.

The government of Saskatchewan said children six months to four years of age are not eligible to receive a booster dose at this time but should complete their primary series.

You can book your vaccination through the SHA online or visit a walk-in clinic.

