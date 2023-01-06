Brealey Drive crash in Peterborough leads to impaired driving arrest: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man was charged with impaired driving following a crash in the west end of Peterborough on Thursday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash involving a pickup truck along Brealey Drive near Kawartha Heights Boulevard.

Police say witnesses reported seeing several occupants in the vehicle flee the scene on foot, heading east on Kawartha Heights.

Officers discovered the truck had struck a pole. Police say the driver was found at the scene but learned that several passengers had left the scene.

Police determined the driver had been consuming alcohol and took him to the police station for a breathalyzer test.

The 21-year-old man was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 26.