Boys and girls targeted in sextortion crimes, Coquitlam RCMP warn

Youth, both male and female, are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters in sextortion crimes in Coquitlam, police say.

In recent months, Coquitlam RCMP said youths have been the victims in a “large number” of money-motivated sextortion reports.

Investigators say the sextortion scheme typically begins with a suspect initiating a flirtatious online conversation with a youth.

“Once the relationship has been established, the suspect convinces the victim to engage in sexually explicit activities, such as sending a nude photo or videos of themselves,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins.

“Once received, the suspect threatens to distribute the photos or videos to the victim’s family and friends unless payment is received.”

According to Cybertip.ca, a Canadian tip line for reporting online sexual abuse and exploitation of children, there has been an increase of 150 per cent in reported sextortion schemes targeting Canadian youths between December 2021 and May 2022.

“The suspects rely on fear and shame in order to extort anything they can from the victim who may be too afraid to seek help,” said Hodgins.

“When youth are involved, they are often too afraid to speak to their parents, (so they) attempt to deal with the extortion themselves. We want those victims to know that it’s OK to ask for help by speaking with an adult.”

According to police, many of the suspects involved live outside of Canada, which makes it difficult to investigate and prosecute.

Coquitlam RCMP is encouraging local residents to use safe practices while on social media and to refrain from sharing private information and photos.

Parents and guardians are also highly encouraged to monitor their children’s social media activity.

Police offer the following tips for parents:

Place home computers in busy family areas

Be open about online behaviour — about what is acceptable and what isn’t

Monitor your child’s online activity, including search history

Be aware of mobile apps they are using

Police also provided a few tips for youths:

Think before you share – once content is uploaded online, anyone can capture it

Be socially responsible — speak up if you see something online that is not right

If you have disclosed an intimate image, nude photo, or video and it was shared without consent — know it is not your fault, and tell an adult

Do not send money online

Protect your privacy and information online

BC RCMP also has an information webpage for online safety for more information.