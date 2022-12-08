B.C. man charged with possession of child pornography after alleged sextortion, police say

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Port Moody police have announced charges have been filed for a man in Abbotsford, B.C., after an alleged sextortion incident.

“In October 2021, a young female contacted the Port Moody Police Department detailing an event where someone had obtained her password-protected intimate images from a cloud-based platform,” said Port Moody Const. Sam Zacharias.

“The suspect threatened to distribute the images if she didn’t send money.”

Port Moody’s major crime unit conducted a year-long investigation, including an arrest, a search warrant, and the seizure of numerous electronic devices.

6:05 Sextortion of Amanda Todd, how safe are kids online?

On Nov. 29, 2022, the BC Prosecution Service approved charges against Jesse Toews.

Story continues below advertisement

Toews has been charged with possession of child pornography and using a computer password to commit an offence.

“This investigation was sophisticated and technical, uncovering other alleged compromised data and other potential victims,” said Zacharias.

“We commend the victim for coming forward to police and reporting this incident. If you are the victim of extortion, we recommend you call the police immediately.”

Support is available for those who have been victimized: