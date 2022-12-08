Menu

Crime

B.C. man charged with possession of child pornography after alleged sextortion, police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 12:11 pm
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
An Abbotsford man has been charged in connection to an alleged extortion incident. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Port Moody police have announced charges have been filed for a man in Abbotsford, B.C.,  after an alleged sextortion incident.

“In October 2021, a young female contacted the Port Moody Police Department detailing an event where someone had obtained her password-protected intimate images from a cloud-based platform,” said Port Moody Const. Sam Zacharias.

Read more: ‘It’s an epidemic’: Sextortion and online crimes against youth spike dramatically

“The suspect threatened to distribute the images if she didn’t send money.”

Port Moody’s major crime unit conducted a year-long investigation, including an arrest, a search warrant, and the seizure of numerous electronic devices.

Click to play video: 'Sextortion of Amanda Todd, how safe are kids online?'
Sextortion of Amanda Todd, how safe are kids online?

On Nov. 29, 2022, the BC Prosecution Service approved charges against Jesse Toews.

Toews has been charged with possession of child pornography and using a computer password to commit an offence.

Read more: Canada’s sextortion boom coincides with pandemic’s online shift: ‘It’s out of control’

“This investigation was sophisticated and technical, uncovering other alleged compromised data and other potential victims,” said Zacharias.

“We commend the victim for coming forward to police and reporting this incident. If you are the victim of extortion, we recommend you call the police immediately.”

Support is available for those who have been victimized: 

  • The Department of Justice Victim Services Directory includes a list of support services in your area.
  • Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free) Available 24/7 or Text CONNECT 686868
