New Zealand man charged with stunt driving in downtown Barrie

A man from New Zealand is facing charges of stunt driving and impaired driving for an incident that happened in downtown Barrie early Thursday.

Just before 12:30 a.m., an on-duty officer says the actions of the driver of a grey-coloured pick-up truck caught their attention.

Police say the driver began to accelerate aggressively while stopped at the intersection of Dunlop and Toronto Streets, a maneuver that caused an intense odour of burned rubber and white smoke.

Police say the driver also did this on two additional occasions and was stopped and investigated at Simcoe and Mulcaster Streets.

The officer said the driver exhibited obvious signs of impairment, was arrested and subsequently transported to Barrie Police Headquarters, where the investigation continued.

A 27-year-old man from New Zealand faces several criminal charges, including impaired driving and student driving.