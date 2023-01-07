Guelph Humane Society will be talking chickens at upcoming event

Send this page to someone via email

There is an event taking place in Guelph for residents who want to learn more about having chickens in their backyard.

The Guelph Humane Society is hosting An Evening with Chickens on Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the GHS main office on Hanlon Creek Boulevard.

“Backyard chickens are becoming more and more popular in our community,” said Samantha Westphal, animal care manager at the Guelph Humane Society. “We are going to be highlighting how to properly care for them and provide them with an enriched life.”

Westphal will be joined by Dr. Erin Preiss, a veterinarian with the Hockley Valley Mobile Veterinary Services. They will be speaking to attendees about the benefits of keeping backyard chickens, as well as how to properly care for and feed them.

Preiss said having chickens is not like having other domestic animals as pets.

“There is a lot of husbandry involved (with chickens) compared to dogs and cats,” she said.

The event will also cover the importance of maintaining a clean and well-ventilated coop, and the steps to take in order to prevent common health issues in chickens.

“Is it predator-proof? We don’t want to attract pests like flies or rats,” said Preiss. “Also biosecurity, making sure people are getting chickens from a good source. Most cities won’t allow roosters so it is important to make sure you are getting hens.”

After the presentation, there will be a question and answer session.

“It is a great tool for our community,” Westphal said. “This is for those who are just starting out or who have backyard poultry and want to learn more.”

The presentation is sponsored in part by the Grand River Agricultural Society. The cost is $12 per person. People can register by going to the Guelph Humane Society’s website, by calling 519-824-3091 or by email at events@guelphhumane.ca.