Canada

Cases of Omicron sub variant ‘Kraken’ emerging in Atlantic Canada

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2023 10:19 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian concerns of Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 growing'
Canadian concerns of Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 growing
Canadian health authorities are expressing growing concern over Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, saying it is only a matter of time before cases are confirmed in every province. Mackenzie Gray looks at what experts think about Ottawa's approach to the so-called 'Kraken' strain, and why China says new travel regulations imposed against their country are discriminatory.

Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador are now reporting cases of the XBB.1.5 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, reflecting a spread being reported around the globe.

Nova Scotia Health and Wellness confirmed the presence today of the variant — also known as Kraken — while Newfoundland and Labrador’s Health Department issued a release Thursday confirming its first case.

Spokespeople for health departments in the two provinces have said there’s so far no indication the sub-variant causes more severe illness than earlier mutations.

Read more: 21 cases of XBB.1.5. COVID subvariant confirmed in Canada

However, they say it is the most transmissible strain to date of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Prior mutations are still circulating and causing illness and death around the region.

Nova Scotia’s main health agency reported a total of 20 COVID-19 deaths in its first update of 2023, with one of the deaths occurring between Dec. 20 and Jan. 2, and the remaining 19 deaths from an unspecified time period.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2023

COVID-19Omicronnova scotia covidNew VariantKrakenNew Covid VariantXBB 1.5 variantmost transmissible strain
© 2023 The Canadian Press

