Economy

N.S. opposition worries health workers recruited from refugee camp could lack housing

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2023 2:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia home prices expected to keep rising'
Nova Scotia home prices expected to keep rising
Over the pandemic, Nova Scotia’s housing market blew up. It was often described as ‘red-hot’ – with houses selling in days, well over asking. Sales have cooled down over the last year but as Alicia Draus reports, while the rest of the country has been seeing a downturn in the market, that’s not the case here – Dec 2, 2022

Nova Scotia’s opposition parties say the province must guarantee housing for the 65 new health-care workers it has recruited from a Kenyan refugee camp.

Provincial NDP Leader Claudia Chender told reporters today she’s always happy to see increased immigration to Nova Scotia, but she’s worried about people being recruited to work in a province that lacks public services and housing.

Read more: Health care challenges persist in N.S. as government maintains promise to ‘fix’ system

Health Minister Michelle Thompson announced Wednesday that the province led a recruitment trip to Kenya in hopes of filling some health-care worker vacancies and 65 new continuing care assistants have been hired on conditional offers.

Chender says the plan is irresponsible unless the newcomers are set up with support and a place to live before they arrive, and Liberal Leader Zach Churchill echoed her concerns.

Click to play video: 'Advocates call for public housing funding in Halifax amid skyrocketing rent'
Advocates call for public housing funding in Halifax amid skyrocketing rent

Nova Scotia Housing Minister John Lohr said today after a cabinet meeting that his department is working on a solution to house the new workers, who are set to arrive in the province this summer or fall.

Lohr says he’s optimistic the government will find a solution, and he hopes to announce something on the topic in the “coming weeks.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2023.

Health Care WorkersNS housingContinuing Care WorkersKenya refugee campNDP Leader Claudia ChenderNS continuing careNS health-care workers
© 2023 The Canadian Press

