Quebec pension fund manager ranks number one in the world

Send this page to someone via email

The year 2022 was difficult for many investors, brokerage houses and bankers.

That also applies to public pension fund managers but the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) had a strong enough year combined with investments in firms that promote sustainable development that the Caisse earned the distinction as the world’s best public pension fund manager, according to Global SWF.

“We’re proud of this. It’s a team effort, obviously,” Charles Emond, the CEO of the CDPQ, told Global News.

Global SWF’s managing director says what stood out for him was how the Caisse linked some employee compensation to helping to reduce the pension’s carbon footprint.

“Which is something really unique in the market. And I think it’s showing leadership,” Diego Lopez told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

The CDPQ also has a strong record of developing and retaining talent, an asset that is proving very challenging for many employers in a labour market that has become more and more mobile.

“You get to be presented with interesting challenges. You have many opportunities to evolve and progress within the organization. You don’t have to leave,” Emond said.

The CDPQ also ranked among the top 20 multinational companies to work for in the world, according to a publication.

“This ranking really shows outstanding employers that go beyond the normal offering of organizations,” Hamza Idrissi of bestplacestoworkfor.org told Global News.

Looking ahead to 2023, Emond says his team will be looking at long-term goals, not short-term economic cycles, while still taking some risks.

“I think this year it will be about the economy and where it goes and how it lands. But I think if you look at our people, they’re taking a long-term view. They know exactly what our clients want. They talk with them on a regular basis. And from that perspective, we will keep that recipe going on and we’re pretty confident that as we’ve shown in the past we will be able to continue delivering on the long run,” he said.