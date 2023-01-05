Menu

Canada

S&P/TSX composite down more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 5, 2023 12:20 pm
Canada’s main stock index was down more than 150 points in late-morning trading as losses in the financial, technology and utility sectors helped lead the way lower and U.S. stock markets also pulled back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 155.37 points at 19,433.46.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 436.42 points at 32,833.35. The S&P 500 index was down 48.05 points at 3,804.92, while the Nasdaq composite was down 134.54 points at 10,324.22.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.68 cents US compared with 74.03 cents US on Wednesday.

The February crude oil contract was up US$1.13 at US$73.97 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 39 cents at US$3.78 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$25.00 at US$1,834.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was up seven cents at US$3.81 a pound.

