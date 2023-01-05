Wascana Lake ice skating rink officially open for 2023

Send this page to someone via email

Winter has arrived and it is here to stay, and as Canadians know, one of the best ways to celebrate is by lacing up the skates.

The skating rink on Wascana Lake is officially open and ready for you to hit the ice.

Located across from the Saskatchewan Legislative Building, skating is free of charge and open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“It is a really great past time for people, great hobby, great source of exercise so we do encourage everyone to come down and continue the tradition,” said Jenna Schroeder, the Provincial Capital Commission executive director.

“Bring the small kids, adults, even folks who have been skating for many decades, everyone is welcome to come down and use the facility here.”

The rink is equipped with lighting as well as washrooms and warming stations on site to keep folks comfortable while skating or just observing.

“The rink on Wascana provides the perfect opportunity to have fun and be active this winter season,” said the minister responsible for the provincial capital commission, Don McMorris. “It’s a one-of-a-kind skating experience for all.”

The rink will also act as the heart of the Wascana hub for Frost Regina, taking place Feb. 3 to 12, 2023.

In addition to events and programming on the rink, this year will once again feature dogsledding, horse sleigh rides and Hockey Night on Wascana, featuring young athletes from the Outdoor Hockey League.

The rink will be open through the end of February as the weather permits.