Former Millhaven inmate to testify 10 years after alleged assault by correctional officers

It was an experience that Christophe Lewis says left him scarred.

While incarcerated for a time at Millhaven Institution in 2012, he was involved in a brutal altercation with corrections staff. One of the correctional officers involved, Kay Blair, is now set to appear in court facing one charge of assault with a weapon connected to the beating.

It took just over 10 years to get his day in court. but according to his attorney, Matthew Campbell-Williams, Lewis says he never gave up.

“He’s fighting for a lot of other people in jail and in prison who this happens to who don’t get to go to court and speak on their experience,” Campbell-Williams said.

Lewis and his representation say it took years of digging, pressing and working hard until they were able to acquire footage of the incident, which was a key piece in getting charges pressed after all of the years that had passed.

Now that the time is here, Campbell-Williams says they want to spread awareness of incidents like this one.

“We don’t expect much from the court process but, I mean, the most important thing is awareness. Like, having people open their eyes and care and see what goes on to people while they’re incarcerated,” Campbell-Williams said.

In a statement to global news, correctional services Canada said, “We take this extremely seriously. CSC staff and senior management strive to ensure that our work to rehabilitate offenders is done safely and with the utmost professionalism.”

Court proceedings were deferred Thursday morning to allow Blair’s defence time to consider some new information.

The trial is now scheduled to begin Friday morning in Napanee, with Lewis’ testimony.